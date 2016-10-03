版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 07:39 BJT

BRIEF-IBM says announces $200 mln investment

Oct 3 International Business Machines Corp

* Says $200 million investment in new global headquarters for its Watson Internet Of Things business in munich Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

