BRIEF-Intact Financial says estimated Q3 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, $170 mln on a pre-tax basis

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Intact Financial Corp
* In aggregate, eight events in quarter met our catastrophe threshold of $7.5 million mainly affecting personal lines of business.
* Says estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for q3 of 2016 of approximately $170 million on a pre-tax basis
* Intact financial corporation announces q3 catastrophe loss estimate
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.