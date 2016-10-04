版本:
BRIEF-Intact Financial says estimated Q3 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, $170 mln on a pre-tax basis

Oct 3 Intact Financial Corp

* In aggregate, eight events in quarter met our catastrophe threshold of $7.5 million mainly affecting personal lines of business.

* Says estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for q3 of 2016 of approximately $170 million on a pre-tax basis

* Intact financial corporation announces q3 catastrophe loss estimate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

