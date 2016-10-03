BRIEF-SBA Communications Corp says board approves REIT conversion

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 SBA Communications Corp
* May use operating losses to offset REIT taxable income;required distributions to shareholders may be reduced/eliminated until such time
* Does not expect that it will be required to make distribution of accumulated earnings,profits in connection with reit conversion
* SBA Communications Corporation board approves REIT conversion
* SBA intends to elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016
* In connection with its REIT conversion, sba proposes to merge with and into a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
