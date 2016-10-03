BRIEF-Marchex announces CEO and board transitions

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Marchex Inc
* Marchex announces CEO and board transitions
* Board of directors has created an interim office of CEO subject to oversight by Anne Devereux-Mills as chairman
* Board of directors will begin a search for company's next ceo
* Company is reiterating its Q3 revenue guidance for $30 million or more
* For adjusted OIBA in Q3, Marchex now expects a range of a loss of $3.5 million to $4.5 million including adjustments
* For Q3 adjusted EBITDA, company now expects a range of a loss of $2.5 million to $3.5 million
* Pete Christothoulou has resigned as CEO, effective immediately
* Anne Devereux-Mills, board member, has assumed responsibilities as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
