2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics enters loan and security deal for $10 mln

Oct 3 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Entered into a loan and security agreement for $10.0 million -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

