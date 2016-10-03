版本:
BRIEF-Green plains inc enters into a credit agreement to partially fund the transaction with Sci Ingredients Holdings, Inc

Oct 3 Green Plains Inc

* Revolving loan commitment provides for principal borrowings of up to $15 million through October 3, 2022-SEC filing

* On October 3, 2016 entered into a credit agreement in order to partially fund the transaction with Sci Ingredients Holdings, Inc

* Entered into a credit agreement & borrowed $130 million under the term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

