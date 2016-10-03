BRIEF-Salesforce.com to acquire Krux

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Company entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization ( "merger agreement") to acquire krux
* Shares to be issued to be determined based on volume-weighted average closing price of stock during 10 trading days ending on 2nd trading day before closing
* Company expects to pay approximately $340 million in cash and to issue shares of company common stock
* Company has agreed to assume stock options and other equity awards of krux
* If deal is consummated, expects to issue at closing between about 3.4 million and about six million shares of co - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.