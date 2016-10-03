版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Ember Therapeutics signs endorsement deal with 12 time olympic medalist Ryan Lochte

Oct 3 Ember Therapeutics Inc

* Ember Therapeutics signs endorsement deal with 12 time olympic medalist Ryan Lochte

* Endorsement agreement with Ryan Lochte for Migralex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

