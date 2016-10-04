版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 08:20 BJT

BRIEF-American Creek says acquires "Golden Triangle" property package

Oct 3 American Creek Resources Ltd

* American creek acquires "Golden Triangle" property package including Dunwell gold mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐