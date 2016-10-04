版本:
BRIEF-Arak Resources says announces proposed consolidation

Oct 3 Arak Resources Ltd

* Will seek TSX Venture Exchange approval to consolidate its current common shares without par value on a ten current common shares into one new post-consolidated share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

