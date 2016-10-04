BRIEF-Syngenta expands production capacity in Brazil and Switzerland

Oct 4 Syngenta Ag :

* Syngenta expands production capacity in brazil and switzerland

* Announced completion of capacity expansion projects at key sites in brazil and switzerland

* In formosa, site will raise its production capacity from 400,000 to 1.6 million bags of corn per year

* Company has invested a combined total of $240 million in two plants in brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: