BRIEF-Nuevolution: strategic collaboration with Amgen in oncology and neuroscience

Oct 4 Nuevolution AB (publ) :

* Announces strategic collaboration with Amgen in oncology and neuroscience

* Says is eligible to receive up to $410 million per development program and tiered royalties on future sales

* Amgen has an exclusive option to obtain all rights to successfully developed programs

* Would also be entitled to receive royalties on future sales

* Additional financial details are not being disclosed Source text for Eikon:

