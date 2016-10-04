BRIEF-Royal Mail says GLS acquires Golden State Overnight for $90 mln

Oct 4 Royal Mail Plc :

* GLS acquires Golden State Overnight

* General Logistics Systems (GLS) has acquired regional next day parcel delivery company, Golden State Overnight Delivery Service Inc

* Acquisition provides GLS with a focused and targeted market position in this geography

* Total consideration paid for GSO is $90 million (about 70 million stg), which will be funded from existing resources

* Transaction is expected to be economic profit accretive 5 for GLS in 2019-20.

* GSO will be fully consolidated within GLS for reporting purposes but will be managed as a separate entity

* Says Dana Hyatt, chief executive officer, who will continue to lead company, together with GSO's existing management team