BRIEF-Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Silver Bear Resources Inc
* Company is on track to commence steady state production starting in Q1 2017
* Updated Mangazeisky mine plan requires no change to process facility design and associated infrastructure
* Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia
* 66% increase in pre-tax NPV to US$132.6 million for Vertikalny Central deposit of its Mangazeisky Silver Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.