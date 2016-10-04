版本:
BRIEF-Acorda says CFO Michael Rogers resigned

Oct 4 Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda announces departure of Michael Rogers

* David Lawrence, has assumed role of chief, business operations and principal accounting officer

* Says Mr. Rogers will serve as a consultant to company through end of year as part of this transition

* Says CFO Michael Rogers resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

