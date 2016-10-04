版本:
BRIEF-Roxgold produces 32,987 ounces of gold during the third quarter

Oct 4 Roxgold Inc :

* Roxgold produces 32,987 ounces of gold during the third quarter and declares commercial production at Yaramoko gold mine in Burkina Faso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

