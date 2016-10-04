版本:
BRIEF-Industrial services of america - co, algar mutually agreed to terminate management services

Oct 4 Industrial Services Of America :

* Effective Sept 30, co, algar mutually agreed to terminate management services agreement dated as of December 1, 2013

* Termination agreement leads to cancellation of stock option agreement where algar could buy 1.5 million of co's shares Source text bit.ly/2cPIxV Further company coverage:

