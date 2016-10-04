版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-BSM Technologies Acquires Mobi

Oct 4 BSM Technologies Inc

* BSM Technologies Acquires Mobi Deal For Cash Consideration Of $8.0 Million Before Working Capital Adjustments Plus Potential Earn-Out Payments Upto $17 Million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

