BRIEF-Urban Communications acquires private network

Oct 4 Urban Communications Inc

* Urban Communications Inc acquires private network in downtown Vancouver to meet growing demand in the business market

* Acquisition will cost an estimated C$2.2 million over 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

