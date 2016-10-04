BRIEF-BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Bank Of Montreal
* BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios
* Amending its previously disclosed regulatory capital ratios for first three quarters of 2016
* "no change to net income, shareholders' equity or common equity tier 1 capital and no change to risk of business."
* Basel III capital ratios excluding impact of floor would be unchanged from those previously disclosed
* Previously reported Q3 2016 basel III CET1 ratio was 10.5%; revised CET1 ratio is 10.0%, with application of floor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.