版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Criteo to acquire Hooklogic

Oct 4 Criteo SA :

* Criteo to acquire Hooklogic - Strengthening its performance marketing platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

