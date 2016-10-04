BRIEF-SABMiller says UK Court sanctions scheme of arrangement over AB InBev deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 SABMiller Plc :
* Scheme of arrangement sanctioned by Court
* High Court of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement from AB InBev deal
* Is expected that UK scheme effective time will be at or around 6.15 pm (London time) on Oct 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.