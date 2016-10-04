版本:
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty approved cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share

Oct 4 Diversified Royalty Corp :

* Approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share for period of October 1, 2016 to October 31, 2016

* To hold special meeting of shareholders to consider reduction of stated capital of corporation's common shares to $200.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

