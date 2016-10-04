BRIEF-Diversified Royalty approved cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Diversified Royalty Corp :
* Approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share for period of October 1, 2016 to October 31, 2016
* To hold special meeting of shareholders to consider reduction of stated capital of corporation's common shares to $200.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
