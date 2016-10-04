版本:
BRIEF-Dynegy inc - Dean Ellis promoted to report directly to ceo as senior vice president

Oct 4 Dynegy Inc :

* Dean Ellis is being promoted to report directly to CEO as senior vice president, regulatory and government affairs

* Martin Daley has been promoted to executive vice president & chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

