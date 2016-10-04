版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ontario court approved MBAC Fertilizer's plan of compromise and arrangement

Oct 4 MBAC Fertilizer Corp :

* Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted an order on October 3, 2016, approving Co's amended , restated plan of compromise and arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

