版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Summit's agreement with Sarepta also contains a standstill provision

Oct 4 Summit Therapeutics Plc :

* Collaboration agreement with Sarepta also contains a standstill provision - SEC filing

* Summit Therapeutics - Believes cash, cash equivalents, certain upfront payments from Sarepta collaboration to be sufficient to fund expenses through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐