BRIEF-Fluor Corp and ABB form alliance to deliver large EPC substation projects globally

Oct 4 Fluor Corp :

* Global strategic alliance for execution of large turnkey engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) electrical substation projects

* Both parties will work together to formalize partnership before year end

* Fluor Corp - Co and ABB form alliance to deliver large EPC substation projects globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

