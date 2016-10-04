版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson expects a material tax loss on Apax JV deal

Oct 4 Becton Dickinson and Co :

* Becton Dickinson and Co expects to record a material tax loss on Apax JV deal at time of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

