版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Proposal to phase out non-therapeutic use of antibiotics not approved at Darden annual meeting

Oct 4 Darden Restaurants Inc :

* Proposal for Co to adopt policy to phase out non-therapeutic use of antibiotics in meat supply chain not approved at annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

