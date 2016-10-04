BRIEF-Continental Resources announces redemption of 7 3/8% senior notes due 2020 and 7 1/8% senior notes due 2021

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Continental Resources Inc
* Continental Resources announces redemption of 7 3/8% senior notes due 2020 and 7 1/8% senior notes due 2021
* Redemption price for 2020 notes will be equal to 102.458% of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest
* Redemption price for 2021 notes will be equal to 103.563% of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
