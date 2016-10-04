版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-GMS expands position in Ohio with acquisition of specialty products distributor

Oct 4 GMS Inc :

* GMS expands position in Ohio with acquisition of specialty products distributor

* Acquisition of United Building Materials Inc and United Construction Products Inc located in Ohio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

