2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Och-Ziff capital management estimates amount of AUM about $36.9 billion

Oct 4 Och-ziff Capital Management Group LLC

* Co, as of Oct 1, estimated amount of AUM was about $36.9 billion, reflects net decrease of about $2.3 billion since Sept 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

