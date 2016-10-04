版本:
BRIEF-Primoris services announces additional $138 mln authorization on existing industrial, civil award

Oct 4 Primoris Services Corp :

* Announced authorization for an additional $138 million on an existing industrial and civil award

* Additional authorizations added approximately $134 million to energy backlog and approximately $51 million to east backlog during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

