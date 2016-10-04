版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Otonomy successfully completes phase 2 clinical trial of otiprio in pediatric patients with acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes

Oct 4 Otonomy Inc :

* Otonomy successfully completes phase 2 clinical trial of otiprio in pediatric patients with acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes

* Both otiprio doses were well-tolerated, achieved higher and statistically significant clinical cure rates over sham Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐