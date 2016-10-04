BRIEF-Antero Resources enters into common stock subscription agreement with Evans Investments

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Antero Resources Corp :
* Entered into a common stock subscription agreement with evans investments pte. ltd.
* Says company intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Evans Investments agreed to purchase 6.7 million shares of company's common stock at a price of $26.00 per share
* Evans Investments Pte. Ltd is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of temasek holdings (private) limited Source text (bit.ly/2dGvjjN) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.