BRIEF-Antero Resources enters into common stock subscription agreement with Evans Investments

Oct 4 Antero Resources Corp :

* Entered into a common stock subscription agreement with evans investments pte. ltd.

* Says company intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Evans Investments agreed to purchase 6.7 million shares of company's common stock at a price of $26.00 per share

* Evans Investments Pte. Ltd is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of temasek holdings (private) limited Source text (bit.ly/2dGvjjN) Further company coverage:

