公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources has declared commercial production for zinc expansion

Oct 4 Nevsun Resources Ltd

* Has declared commercial production for zinc expansion with successful commissioning of its new zinc flotation plant effective October 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

