BRIEF-Nulegacy arranges 20 mln c$0.45/unit financing

Oct 4 Nulegacy Gold Corp :

* Nulegacy arranges 20 million c$0.45/unit financing

* Non-Brokered private placement financing of 20 million units at a price of c$0.45 per unit for gross proceeds of c$9.0 million

* Extra funding will permit co to plan much expanded 2017 drilling program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

