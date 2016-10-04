版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Trovagene selected as liquid biopsy provider

Oct 4 Trovagene Inc

* Selected as liquid biopsy provider to participate in first large-scale precision medicine trial for patients with pancreatic cancer

* Selected by Pancreatic Cancer Action Network as liquid biopsy provider to participate in precision medicine trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐