BRIEF-Trovagene selected as liquid biopsy provider

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Trovagene Inc
* Selected as liquid biopsy provider to participate in first large-scale precision medicine trial for patients with pancreatic cancer
* Selected by Pancreatic Cancer Action Network as liquid biopsy provider to participate in precision medicine trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
