BRIEF-PSivida says 2nd phase 3 trial of Medidur met target enrollment

* PSivida corp says filing for EU registration remains on track for first calendar quarter of 2017

* Infectious posterior segment uveitis met its target enrollment of 150 patients

* PSivida Corp says results of both phase 3 trials will support us product registration, with NDA submission planned for second half of 2017

* Filing for EU registration remains on track for first calendar quarter of 2017