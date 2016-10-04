版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Prospect Capital invests total of about $72 million in acquisition of 8 student housing properties

Oct 4 Prospect Capital Corp

* Prospect portfolio company, along with co-investor, invested total of about $72 million in acquisition of 8 student housing properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

