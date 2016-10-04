BRIEF-Good Times Q4 same store sales decrease 1.2 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Good Times Restaurants Inc :
* Qtrly good times' same store sales decrease 1.2%
* Good times' sales were consistent with trend all summer, anticipate will continue to run flat to slightly negative in near term
* Good Times & Bad Daddy's report Q4 same store sales
* Qtrly Bad Daddy's same store sales rise 1.9%
* Bad daddy's same store sales increased 1.9% in its fiscal q4 ended September 27, 2016 over prior year's increase of 6.8%
* Reiterated that it expects to open nine to eleven bad daddy's burger bar restaurants in fiscal 2017
* Says "we believe we were slightly negatively impacted at Bad Daddy's by Olympics in August" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
