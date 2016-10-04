版本:
BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings intends to make normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares

Oct 4 Fairfax India Holdings :

* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: intention to make a normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares

* Board approved purchase of up to 3.5 million subordinate voting shares

* Fairfax India Holdings Corp says Fairfax India may purchase up to 10,248 subordinate voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

