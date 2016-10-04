版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-SGS announces acquisition of Axys Analytical Services in Canada

Oct 4 SGS SA

* Says is pleased to announce acquisition of axys analytical services ltd. (axys), sidney, british columbia, canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

