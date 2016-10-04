版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-UATP partners with Planet Payment to connect international alternative forms of payment with airlines

Oct 4 Planet Payment Inc :

* Planet Payment has joined network "to give airline merchants access to a wider portfolio of alternative forms of payment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

