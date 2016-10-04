BRIEF-Criteo SA says Hooklogic shall continue as surviving corporation and as wholly-owned subsidiary of parent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Criteo SA :
* Says Hooklogic shall continue as surviving corporation and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of parent
* Unit to buy hooklogic inc for a purchase price of $250 million - sec filing
* Expect a positive financial impact from the hooklogic acquisition in the midterm
* Expect acquisition to be slightly dilutive to neutral to 2017 adjusted ebitda
* Expect acquisition to be accretive to 2018 adjusted ebitda Source text (bit.ly/2dbmcT7) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
