BRIEF-Criteo SA says Hooklogic shall continue as surviving corporation and as wholly-owned subsidiary of parent

Oct 4 Criteo SA :

* Says Hooklogic shall continue as surviving corporation and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of parent

* Unit to buy hooklogic inc for a purchase price of $250 million - sec filing

* Expect a positive financial impact from the hooklogic acquisition in the midterm

* Expect acquisition to be slightly dilutive to neutral to 2017 adjusted ebitda

* Expect acquisition to be accretive to 2018 adjusted ebitda