版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care now taking orders for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump

Oct 4 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc :

* Tandem Diabetes Care now taking orders for next-generation t:slim X2 Insulin Pump

* Shipments of t:slim X2 Pump are expected to begin late October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐