公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Daimler Trucks North America collaborates with AT&T, Microsoft Corp on new connectivity solutions

Oct 4 Daimler Trucks North America:

* New collaborations with AT&T, Microsoft to deliver "enhancements" to detroit connect suite of connected vehicle services

* To collaborate with microsoft to establish a new cloud-based back office environment for all Detroit connect services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

