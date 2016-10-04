版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Catabasis completes target enrollment for part B of the MoveDMD trial

Oct 4 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Completes target enrollment for part B Of The MoveDMD trial, a phase 2 trial of Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) for the potential treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Expects to report top-line safety and efficacy results from phase 2 trial in first half of Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐