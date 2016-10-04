版本:
BRIEF-BAE Systems to produce U.S. Army's newest thermal weapon sights

Oct 4 BAE Systems Inc

* Begins producing U.S. Army's newest thermal weapon sights

* U.S. Army has awarded company a $13.5 million order to make new line of weapon sights-individual thermal weapon sight for soldiers Source: (bit.ly/2dbj8Gy) Further company coverage:

