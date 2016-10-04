版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says Blanket mine plans to increase production to about 80,000 ounces in 2021 from 42,800 ounces in 2015

Oct 4 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :

* Blanket mine plans to increase production from 42,800 ounces in 2015 to approximately 80,000 ounces in 2021

* "confident that our production guidance of 50,000 ounces in 2016 will be achieved" with respect to blanket mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

